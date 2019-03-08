East Devon MP told 'come and see for yuourself' after claiming Exmouth history not displayed properly

Hugo Swire

Claims by the East Devon MP that Exmouth Museum isn't displaying the town's history properly has prompted a 'come and see it yourself' plea by trustees.

Exmouth Museum.

Sir Hugo Swire told The Journal he wants to see the museum team up with the Jurassic Coast to create a new facility for both on the seafront.

He also said that Exmouth's history is 'not being properly displayed'.

Museum volunteers and trustees are in the middle of a pain-staking campaign to raise enough funds to buy their current home in Shepperds Row from landlords South West Water.

Steve Gazzard, chairman of trustees at the museum, responded by inviting Sir Hugo to visit the town centre facility saying 'a lot has changed even in the last six months'.

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire.

Sir Hugo said Exmouth 'deserves a better museum' and thinks there is a place for it on the seafront.

He said: "That might be somewhere on the Queen's Drive by developing a visitor centre which could educate people on the Jurassic Coast.

"The town has an interesting history and its not being properly displayed."

In response, Mr Gazzard said: "It's unfortunate he has made these comments and I am quite happy to give him an open invitation to come along to the museum.

"The volunteers at the museum have been beavering away, making changes, and it's come a long way even in the last six months.

"I would love him to come in and have a look around - he might change his mind."

The museum trustees need to raise £150,000 by September this year to trigger the purchase of their current home.

Mr Gazzard said: "The idea of having a museum on the seafront is nice but where is the money coming from?

"The current museum is a historic building and we are aiming to raise the £150,000 needed by September to purchase it from South West Water and that is our main priority- then we can move on."

So far museum trustees and volunteers have raised around £60,000 towards the asking price and anyone wanting to donate of pledge towards the cause should go to https://www.exmouthmuseum.co.uk/