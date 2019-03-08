Liberal Democrats say no to EDDC coalition

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

The Liberal Democrats will not be entering into a coalition with another party or group at East Devon District Council

There will be no coalition involving the Liberal Democrats at East Devon District Council (EDDC), it has been announced.

The party has confirmed that, following 'extensive' discussions, they will not be signing up to any formal alliance or agreement with any other parties or groups.

Following the East Devon elections earlier this month, there are now 20 independent councillors out of a possible 60 - not enough for a majority on their own.

The East Devon Liberal Democrats, who have eight councillors at EDDC, say they are prepared to provide support on a 'case-by-case' basis.

A spokesman for the East Devon Liberal Democrats said: "The LibDem group respects the verdict of the voters in the recent elections that the Independents should be in control of EDDC, after 45 years of Tory rule.

"We recognise the important role that the Lib Dems will play in the new composition of the district council.

"After extensive discussions with many others, and a group meeting, the eight-strong LibDem group reached a unanimous decision.

"At this time, we do not wish to sign up to any formal alliance or agreement with any other groupings or parties, as we feel it could affect our independence in terms of decision-making.

"What we are prepared to do is to provide support to decisions on a case-by-case basis on each issue.

"We will as always make decisions based on our group values, and in what we believe to be the best interests of our wards and the people of this district.

"We will meet very regularly to discuss the issues arising.

"We intend to work constructively and positively with the new administration, we wish the largest group well in their plans and will work to ensure that all decisions will be taken always in the best interests of the people of East Devon."

EDDC's annual meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, May 22, at Blackdown House, Honiton, at 6pm.