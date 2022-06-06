Devon schoolchildren get up close with wildlife

Identifying farm wildlife and grinding wheat to make flour are just some of the activities Devon schoolchildren have been taking on with the return of a major educational event.

Hundreds of pupils descended on Stantyway Farm on the Jurassic Coast near Otterton, to take part in the annual Kingfisher Award Scheme. It was hosted by Clinton Devon Estates tenant farmers Sam and Nell Walker.

Pupils from Woodbury Salterton Primary School visit Stantyway Farm near Otterton for Kingfisher farm day. Looking close up at a birds nest are L-R Elise, Luca and Tessa - Credit: KOR Communications

The Kingfisher Award Scheme is delivered by the Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group, a registered charity providing trusted, independent environmental advice to the farming community.

The aim of the scheme, which was launched in Devon in 1992 by the then Poet Laureate Ted Hughes, is to provide children with the opportunity to go onto farms to explore the natural world.

This year 12 schools took part – the highest number in the event’s history. Pupils joined a range of activities at Sam and Nell’s arable and beef farm in East Devon.

As well as seeing and learning about the different crops in the fields they also used British sourced ingredients to make flapjacks and used binoculars to identify farmland birds including rare Cirl buntings.

It’s the first time children have been able to enjoy the event in person since 2019.

Covid-19 restrictions resulted in 2020’s event being cancelled and last year’s awards had to be staged online, with virtual farm field trips. Organisers arranged for farmers to be filmed carrying out various activities so it could still go ahead in some form.

This year, it’s back to its best.

Pupils from Woodbury Salterton Primary School visit Stantyway Farm near Otterton for Kingfisher farm day & learn about the Countryside code from Kelly Cornish from Cornish Mutual. - Credit: KOR Communications

The farm visits help pupils begin project work following the farming and environmental themes, when they return to the classroom.

Their work then goes on display to parents and other invited guests in July, where it is judged with a trophy and prize money going to a winner for each county.

The organisers ensure every school that takes part gets a prize though.

This year, the Devon presentation event will take place on Monday, July 4, at Bicton Arena.