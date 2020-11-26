East Devon to be placed in tier 2 restrictions when lockdown ends

East Devon will be faced with further restrictions once the national lockdown ends on December 2.

Areas across England will be placed into one of three tiers when the lockdown ends, but the system has been toughened.

The East Devon District Council area will be placed in tier two – a level higher than before the national lockdown.

The Government outlines tier two areas as ones with a higher or rapidly rising level of infections.

At tier two, households are not allowed to mix indoors, with a maximum of six people permitted outdoors.

Pubs and bars have to remain closed unless operating as restaurants, with alcohol only served as part of a ‘substantial meal’ until 10pm.

Retail, leisure and personal care services will be able to reopen, as can places of worship and non-essential shops.

