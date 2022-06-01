Hidden sunflower scheme at East Devon libraries

Libraries across East Devon have signed up for a scheme aimed at giving people with less visible or invisible disabilities an extra warm welcome.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme will be running at Axminster, Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Seaton and Sidmouth.

The Sunflower is a globally recognised symbol for non-visible disabilities. These include autism, chronic pain and learning difficulties as well as mental health conditions, mobility issues, speech impairments and sensory loss such sight loss, hearing loss or deafness.

Respiratory conditions as well as chronic conditions such as diabetes, chronic pain and sleep disorders that significantly impact day-to-day life, are also included.

From June, library staff will be wearing I Support Sunflower lanyards to show that they recognise the Sunflower and are ready to help.

Library customers can also buy them with the money raised going to Libraries Unlimited to support libraries.

Signs and information about the Sunflower will be displayed around libraries and they will have an official listing on the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower website.