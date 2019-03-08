Advanced search

East Devon is set to swelter in today's heatwave

PUBLISHED: 14:38 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 25 July 2019

Heatwave hits East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Top temperatures in the South West could reach as much as 32 degrees today (Thursday, July 25) as the UK swelters under a heatwave.

Nationally the Met Office is warning of an 'exceptionally hot day' with temperatures having the potential to reach 39 degrees and beat the July record of 36.7.

In East Devon, the temperature was recorded as 26 degrees at 2pm today (Thursday, July 25).

The Met Office has predicted it will be warm and humid overnight but largely dry with clear spells.

Cloud will thicken through the night, perhaps with some rain and a minimum temperature 17 degrees.

Friday will see a far cooler day with outbreaks of rain in the morning giving way to a largely dry sunny day but maximum temperatures of 24.

The Met Office says the outlook from Saturday through to Monday is mainly dry with plenty of sunshine through the weekend and at first on Monday, probably turning cloudier and windier later on Monday with some rain.

The heatwave could pose a risk to older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children.

The advice is to look out for family and friends, take plenty of water with you if travelling and try and keep homes as cool as possible.

* If you have any heatwave pictures why not email them to devon.photographic@archant.co.uk or share on our Facebook page.

