Green waste collections to resume in East Devon

East Devon green waste collection vehicle. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

Green waste collections are set to resume from Monday (May 11).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following the recent disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, East Devon District Council is now able to resume its green waste collections.

This announcement comes after Devon County Council said the recycling centres in Exmouth and Sidmouth will re-open for ‘essential use only’ on Monday.

The district council said it will ‘endeavour’ to collect all green waste on its customers’ normal schedule dates.

However, the authority is asking residents for their ‘support and understanding’ for any missed collections, as the service is operating with reduced staff numbers.

Some collections will start the following week as it’s a two-weekly cycle.

The green waste collection crews will be unable to empty additional waste containers or sacks.

Residents should put out their green waste for collection in the green bin provided and any additional green waste should be stored for the next collection.