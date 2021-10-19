Much-loved public parks given the green flag

Published: 4:51 PM October 19, 2021

Four green spaces in East Devon have been awarded green flag status.

Connaught Gardens in Sidmouth, Manor Gardens in Exmouth, Seafield Gardens in Seaton and Seaton Wetlands have all been given the international award for quality public green spaces.

This is the 18th year in a row that the coveted status has been bestowed upon Sidmouth's Connaught Gardens with Manor Gardens in Exmouth winning the accolade for 17 years consecutively.

Seaton’s Seafield Gardens has won the award for the second time while Wild East Devon’s Seaton Wetlands first scooped the prestigious award 17 years ago in 2004 and has been flying the flag proudly ever since.

Manor Gardens in Exmouth, the venue for this weekend's Manorfest - Credit: Archant

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Any green space must be freely accessible to the public to be eligible to enter for Green Flag recognition. The awards are given on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag Award status.

Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC’s portfolio holder for Coast, Country and Environment, said: “We have now flown the green flag over Seaton Wetlands for 17 years! The Countryside Team are constantly striving to improve this much-loved nature reserve. It’s been a haven for people, and wildlife, in recent years and there are many exciting new changes being planned for next year, too.”

“EDDC has been working extremely hard to make its parks as beautiful as ever but to reduce our carbon footprint as well. We have been concentrating, more on putting in perennial plants that come back bigger and better every year, not only making the gardens look more stunning but also helping our bees and insects thrive, encouraging wildlife and nature to prosper.”

“This saves labour, reduces the need for watering and reduces costs in the long run, and continues the council’s commitment to both the climate change and biodiversity emergencies.”