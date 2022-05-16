Put the bunting out - East Devon gets ready for Jubilee revelry

Diamond Jubilee celebrations at the Land of Canaan in 2012 - Credit: Alex Walton

East Devon is gearing up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a long weekend of street parties, community picnics, retro-style entertainment and other festivities.

Many communities will be lighting a beacon at 9.45pm on Thursday, June 2, and Jubilee celebrations continue through Friday and the weekend.

The lighting of a beacon - Credit: National Trust Images/John Miller

Here are some of the celebrations taking place across the district:

Put the flags out for the Jubilee - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth: Beacon lighting at Orcombe Point on Thursday night. Jubilee Celebration Day at Exmouth Festival on Sunday, including Big Jubilee Lunch.

Budleigh Salterton: Jubilee themed activities throughout Gala Week starting May 28; street party on Saturday from 6pm.

Axminster: Official opening of the Jubilee Field on Thursday. Community picnic and entertainment on Saturday.

Ottery St Mary: Coronation Concert at St Mary’s Church on Thursday evening, followed by torchlight procession and beacon lighting on Millennium Green. Community picnic at Land of Canaan on Friday. Vintage tea dance at the Institute on Saturday evening. Vintage cricket match on Sunday afternoon, followed by community family party at St Mary’s Church.

The Queen during her Silver Jubilee in 1977 - Credit: Archant

Honiton: beacon lighting at Roundball Hill on Thursday night. Saturday: Active Honiton event at All Hallows Playing Field and three Jubilee runs around the town in aid of Hospiscare. Music and entertainment in the evening. Honiton in the Community day on Sunday – morning parade and Big Tea street party in the afternoon.

Archive photo of Silver Jubilee street party at Peaslands Road in 1977. - Credit: Sidmouth Herald Archive

Sidmouth: Jubilee street party on Thursday afternoon with evening entertainment and two beacons being lit.

Sidford and Sidbury: Lighting of beacon on Thursday night. Friday evening disco, band and entertainment at Millennium Field, cream tea and concert at Sidford church on Saturday, celebration service at Sidbury church on Sunday followed by ‘big Jubilee lunch’ on the Millennium Green.

Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 in Sidbury - Credit: Contributed

Seaton: village fete style event and community picnic in Cliff Field Gardens on Thursday, evening entertainment and the lighting of the beacon.

Beer: all-day street party in Fore Street on Sunday.

Colyton and Colyford: Friday, Big Breakfast in Colyford Memorial Hall, films of past Jubilees at the Town Hall. Saturday, paper boat race, street party in Church Street from noon, street party at Colyford Memorial Hall car park from 2pm. Jubilee Party in the Park 6pm at Peace Memorial Playing Fields and lighting of the beacon. Sunday, special church service.

Are you organising a Jubilee event that isn’t mentioned here? If so, email us at exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk, or midweek.editorial@archant.co.uk, or sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk



