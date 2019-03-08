Advanced search

Full council given power over planned car parking charge hikes

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 October 2019

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Archant

The fate of controversial plans to introduce a 20 per cent hike on car parking charges in East Devon will be decided by full council.

A motion put forward by councillor Paul Millar, to add car parking strategy to the list of policy areas which need the approval of full council, was approved on Wednesday (October 23).

Previously, final decisions on parking were made by the cabinet, which is made up of councillors from the ruling party.

As a result of Cllr Millar's motion, cabinet can make recommendations to full council which will have the final say.

In its last meeting, cabinet decided to launch a consultation process on proposals to increase the hourly rate in East Devon car parks from £1 to £1.20.

The decision has been called in by the district council's scrutiny committee which was due to hold an extraordinary meeting on Thursday (October 24).

A task and finish forum has also been set up to look at the issue.

