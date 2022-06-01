Since the cost-of-living crisis deepened with the energy price cap being lifted, more than 300 payments have been made to East Devon households struggling to cope with household bills.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) provides several schemes and grants to help residents in financial hardship, and since April 1 this year, payments have been made to 329 households with more than half (192) of those being used to help put food on the table.

According to figures provided by the district council, a third (103) were used to keep the lights on and the water running, with 14 linked to energy and water and 20 for wider essentials.

In total, EDDC said it has paid out £42,142 in payments to help residents in the district with their bills.

The district council collates monitoring information through the application process and has revealed five applications came from those of pensionable age, 65 from disabled people, 38 from carers, while six were previously serving members of the rmed forces.

EDDC said it is also supporting nearly 500 residents with further help on top of making financial payments, such as referrals to Exeter Community Energy, debt advice and work around maximising income and minimising expenditure.

According to the council, 31 of the 500 are of pension age, 211 are disabled, 101 are carers and nine are former Armed Forces personnel.

There are a number of different grants and schemes which people can use to help with their household bills:

· Discretionary housing payment – provides extra funding towards housing costs where there is a liability to pay rent and is in receipt of housing credit

· Exceptional hardship fund for council tax – provides extra help for council tax payers experiencing financial hardship

· Housing support fund – For people struggling to afford essentials in winter

· Financial hardship support – support with essentials including with council tax arrears

· Council tax reduction scheme for working age

· Rough sleeper prevention fund – Helps rough sleepers achieve positive outcomes

· Winter prevention grant – stops applicants from the private sector becoming homeless

· Homelessness prevention fund – Prevent homelessness and help homeless applicants

· Rent deposit bond and loan scheme – Bond and loans to help homeless into the private sector

· Energy company obligation 3 flexible top ups – Top up of £2,000 to support eligible people with energy efficiency measures

· Lendology CIC – Provide low-cost loans for home improvements

· Healthy homes grant – Discretionary fund for urgent repairs to property to safeguard health

Cllr Paul Arnott, EDDC leader, said: “The council stands ready to offer all the help in our gift, but it is now a matter of the utmost urgency for the government to address energy and food poverty before these poverties worsen to become endemic destitution."

For more information on how the district council can help with financial hardship, visit https://eastdevon.gov.uk/benefits-and-support/financial-support-and-advice/help-with-household-bills/