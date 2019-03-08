Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

Voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them at East Devon District Council.

Meet the candidates who will be standing in the Exmouth wards in the upcoming elections.Voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them.

Exmouth Brixington (three seats)

Aurora Bailey (Liberal Democrats)

Born in Devon, Aurora is married with 12 grandchildren.

She has retired from working in retail, at Tesco Exmouth for 11 years and then at Marks and Spencer Exeter, customer service desk, refunds and recruiting. Aurora supports CLIC Sargent, working to help children with cancer. She is passionate about proper housing for all and supports zebra crossings by local schools. She is keen to serve and would see it as a privilege to represent Brixington.

Fred Caygill (Conservatives)

Maddy Chapman (Conservatives)

Andrew Colman (Liberal Democrats)

Andrew has lived in Brixington with his wife for 16 years and works as a scientist in Exeter.

He believes in local decision making wherever possible, with a strong voice for towns like Exmouth.

He feels the district council too often puts the interests of big money before the interests of local residents, in the handling of the seafront development for example. He considers that it would be a privilege to represent Brixington.

Dilys Hadley (Labour Party)

She has lived in Exmouth for 22 years and is an active member of the local community.

Many people would recognise her as a person with a passionate concern for the need of others, especially the elderly and disabled. If elected she would challenge the continuing cuts to our public services resulting from the unnecessary austerity programme of the current government that impacts negatively upon us within the county of Devon.

Cherry Nicholas (Conservatives)

Exmouth Halsdon (three seats)

Megan Armstrong (Independent)

“I was elected for the first time as District Councillor for Halsdon Ward in May 2015.

“Since then I have challenged inappropriate planning applications, spoken regularly at council meetings and have investigated various council decisions.

“If elected, I would hold regular councillor surgeries; investigate issues of concern in the Halsdon ward; continue to question the Queen’s Drive seafront proposals and help to improve standards of conduct, accountability and transparency at the District Council.”

Jill Elson (Conservatives)

Tony Hill (Conservatives)

Paul Millar (Independent)

“I have chosen to run to become Exmouth’s youngest councillor to bring some fresh blood to local government.

“I was raised here and having lived in the town for most of my life, want to champion the ideas of younger people living in the town.

“I do not believe the Conservative Council are giving us residents a real choice about either how our Council Tax is spent or what the future of Exmouth will look like.”

Pauline Stott (Conservatives)

“What do you want from a councillor? Someone who wants to see Exmouth thrive attends meetings, votes, and doesn’t sit on the fence.

“Someone who fights for fairer funding for Exmouth and wants to see more council homes built.Someone who wants to see the completion of Queens Drive with beach wheelchairs for the disabled.

“I am married and have lived in the ward for 43 years. I have worked as community carer for 33 years.”

Andrew Toye (Liberal Democrats)

“I have lived in Exmouth for over 40 years and have previously served on Exmouth Town and East Devon District councils.

“I am currently a trustee of Citizens Advice East Devon. We need to provide genuinely affordable housing, but located in ways that complement the character of the area. The sea front needs to include a variety of affordable attractions, and safe places to paddle and swim, and not be dominated by particular water sports.”

Brian Toye (Liberal Democrats)

Brian has had an established business in the centre of Exmouth since 1977 and optical care is a longstanding family tradition. He has a keen interest in the future of small businesses and local independents.

He currently serves on Exmouth Town Council and is a member of the planning committee. As well as his interest in care of the elderly, Brian is a great advocate of opportunities for young people to reach their full potential.

Tony Woodward (Green Party)

Tony has lived in Exmouth for 35 years. He was Solicitor to the London and Manchester Group, Exeter between 1984 and 1999 then a commercial lawyer in the South West until 2015.

Tony is a now a yoga teacher taking sessions in Devon and the Exmouth community. He said: “We need to make decisions that protect our environment both locally and on a global scale to provide a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Exmouth Littleham (three seats)

Brian Bailey (Liberal Democrats)

Brian Bailey married with 12 grandchildren.

“I am retired from being a Taxi Operator for 20 years in Exmouth.

“I was town councillor for Budleigh for 17 years and Mayor in 2003. I was elected in Town and District council in 2015, at present I am lead councillor for East Devon Community Safety partnership, working with local residents, police, fire services and social workers, to ensure the well being of all Residents in Exmouth and East Devon.”

Keith Edwards (Labour Party)

He comes from a healthcare and educational background with a specific interest in mental health and was involved in the successful campaign to save St John’s Court mental health unit in Exmouth. He has worked in the NHS and taught nurses and other health care professionals and currently works part time with the Open University.

As a councillor he would promote fair and open decision making and would listen carefully to the views and concerns of local people.

Nick Hookway (Independent)

“I am a single, retired secondary school teacher living in Exmouth.

“I now undertake work for CoeliacUK and the support the call for an Arts Centre in Exmouth.

“I am chair of Save Exmouth Seafront and have spoken at council meetings and challenged planning applications. I am standing as an independent candidate as I feel that East Devon District Council should be accountable to its residents only. I feel that Environmental Issues should have a raised profile.”

Ono Olmedo (Liberal Democrats)

Ono lives in Littleham with his family. He is an assistant professor at the University of Bristol. He is passionate about education and horrified by the reduced proportion of government funding and continuing discrimination against Devon which is impacting on the provision of teachers and resources for our local schools.

Ono is a keen sailor and enthusiastic kitesurfer. He believes that our stunning beach and sea should be accessible to all and enjoyed by everyone.

Bruce de Saram (Conservatives)

David Poor (Liberal Democrats)

Married with two sons, David lives in Exmouth. After retiring, he volunteered for the Citizens Advice Bureau and is a trustee of a London-based charity helping staff in need.

Previously a Councillor for 12 years elsewhere in the United Kingdom, he has been a council cabinet member for housing and a local Liberal Democrat housing spokesman.

He thinks Exmouth is fortunate to have good independent shops but believes that towns need special help to flourish.

Alan Whipps (Conservatives)

Joy Whipps (Conservatives)

Chris Wright (Independent)

“I grew up in Exmouth. My family operated the crazy golf on the seafront from the mid 1970’s. My wife and I along with our five children operated the Fun park on the seafront.

“I was Director of Rugby at Exmouth RFC for more than 20 years.I am not afraid to question policies and stand up for what I believe is right. I believe in honesty and integrity as well as informed and open debate.”

Exmouth Town (three seats)

Olly Davey (Green Party)

Olly Davey has lived and worked in Exmouth for over 35 years. He has been a college technician, primary school teacher, guitar teacher, and schools music organiser and continues some teaching work.

He is also well known as a local musician. He believes that we should be supporting renewable energy schemes to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, encouraging locally based businesses, promoting alternatives to car usage, and making roads safer for all users.

Tim Dumper (Liberal Democrats)

Tim grew up in Exmouth, before moving away, working in transport and local government.

Returning in 2004, he lives in the Colony and has served as a Governor of Exeter Road School.

Currently a town and district councillor, Tim works to improve transport and employment, and for urgent action on climate change. He is married to Glynis, with a grown-up family, and two grandchildren. He would be honoured to continue his work for Town Ward.

Steve Hall (Conservatives)

Alexandra Sadiq (Liberal Democrats)

With a family-run business in the town, and a son at the community college, Alex wants to represent the views of a wide range of local residents in what matters to them about the town. Since being elected to the town council last year, Alex has been particularly active with plastics reduction, the seafront and flood protection, as well as casework, and would relish the opportunity to represent Town Ward at district level as well.

Eden Smith (Conservatives)

David Walsh (Conservatives)

Joe Whibley (Independent)

“I have worked on the frontline in education and social care for the last 20 years.

“I have lived in the heart of Exmouth for the past 12 years, and am looking to have the opportunity to help it develop in a positive manner.

“But I do not consider myself a politician - far from it. Rather, I see myself as someone who will listen and take your views to the places where decisions are made.”

Daniel Wilson (Labour Party)

He works in this community; his children go to a local school and his family are proud to call Exmouth home.

He states that ‘this is a great town but it could be so much better’. He feels that the town is badly run and in decline as a result people are suffering and inactivity and poor decision making cannot continue. He wants to fight to help this community and will give his dedication, time and support.

Eileen Wragg (Liberal Democrats)

Exmouth-born Eileen has represented Exmouth at all levels of local government over 23 years, being made an Honorary Alderman of Devon in 2017 in recognition of her long service.

From successfully campaigning nationally on behalf of water customers, to pressing for the implementation of the current Tidal Defence Scheme, Eileen has fought fearlessly for her community on the many issues affecting it. Given the opportunity, she would be honoured to continue to serve her town.

Budleigh and Raleigh (three seats)

Alan Dent (Conservatives)

After completing his commission in the Royal Engineers, Alan Dent held a senior post at M&S.

Retiring to Budleigh Salterton he has served on EDDC for eight years, recently as Cabinet Member for Corporate Services.

He is keen to promote local business and enterprise. Alan is a past mayor of Budleigh and an active trustee of Age Concern Budleigh Salterton. He is also a trustee on the board of LED Leisure.

Pete Duke (Green Party)

“Born in Liverpool, I worked in London as a computer programmer at the Department of Employment, later for ONS.

“I changed career to play full time in Blues and Soul Bands.

“Most recently I worked for the London based Charity ‘Open Age’. I’m now living in lovely Budleigh Salterton, and championing environmental protection, including alternatives to car usage, backing safer roads, opposing over-development - but I will always support local businesses, and I want atmospheric pollution reduced for a healthier future.”

Brigitte Graham (UKIP)

“I am self employed, starting my business in 1985.

“Being born and brought up in the countryside, I appreciate the splendour of East Devon.I will: endeavour to have meetings with Constituents and address their problems; move mountains to see justice done; be approachable in any situation and champion your causes. UKIP will continue the fight to extract ourselves from the EU.”

Patsy Hayman (Conservatives)

Paul Jarvis (Independent)

“Originally from Canada I moved to Devon in 2005. First settling in Plymouth, where I became a city councillor in 2012.

“In my time at PCC I was a member of the planning committee for four years, the chair of taxi licencing for two and took it in turns to sit on all of the different scrutiny committees in order to gain a wider knowledge of local government.

“I now live and work in Budleigh Salterton.”

Penny Lewis (Liberal Democrats)

“I have lived in Budleigh for 27 years with my now retired GP husband Tony, and brought up my children here. I worked as a senior NHS manager before moving on to more strategic roles including a national project.

“I enjoy walking our young dog Jack and many of the social organisations in the town. I want to make sure decisions are well-thought through so negative impacts on residents and on our environment are kept to the minimum.”

Tom Wright (Conservatives)

The Exmouth Withycombe ward is not being contested meaning Liberal Democrats Steve Gazzard and Brenda Taylor are duly elected.

Woodbury and Lympstone (two seats)

William Carter (Conservatives)

Ben Ingham (Independent)

“Where I live remains important to me. That is why I have been a district councillor for 24 years.

“I hope to be elected again on May 2 to continue promoting the interests of our community without political party bias.

“I have encouraged others to stand as independents because we need free thinking open minded people to sort out the mess party politics has created for our future. No party politics is better than bad party politics.”

Geoff Jung (Independent)

Geoff Jung has been a district councillor for four years and parish councillor for seven years.

He has lived with his wife Debbie in Woodbury Salterton for 15 years, after working in the home counties for Dixons Stores Group and ESSO in retail logistics and retail management, he returned to Devon as a franchisee to several ESSO sites. At 55 he returned to College and trained as an Electrician and worked on several self-build projects.

Cheryl McGauley (Conservatives)

The Clyst Valley ward is also not being contested and Conservative Mike Howe is duly elected.