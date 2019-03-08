EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Liberal Democrats now the largest party in Exmouth Town Council

Exmouth Town Hall. Archant

The balance of power at Exmouth Town Council has swung from the Conservatives into the Liberal Democrats’ grasp.

In the elections for Exmouth Halsdon, three new faces were elected – Liberal Democrats Andrew Toye and Brian Toye, and Green Party candidate Tony Woodward.

Conservatives Lynne Elson and Pauline Stott were re-elected.

In Exmouth Littleham, the six seats were filled by Liberal Democrats Brian Bailey and David Poor, Conservatives Bruce de Saram, John Humphreys and Joy Whipps, and Green Party candidate Michael Rosser.

There were further scalps by the Liberal Democrats in the Exmouth Town ward, with Tim Dumper gaining a seat and Alexandra Sadiq clinching re-election.

Green Party candidate Olly Davey also won election, as did Independents Paul Millar and Joe Whibley.

For Exmouth Brixtington, Liberal Democrats Aurora Bailey and Andew Colman won seats, as did Conservatives Fred Caygill, Maddy Chapman, Ian Kirvan and Cherry Nicholas.

Liberal Democrats Steve Gazzard and Frank Cullis both retained their seats in Exmouth Withycombe Raleigh, as they were not contested.

The election count sees Exmouth Town Council comprise ten Liberal Democrats, nine Conservatives, two Independents and two Green Party members.

It is a big change from the Exmouth Town Council of 2015, which had 13 Conservative members and just five Liberal Democrats within its ranks.

It's a swing of power which newly-elected Liberal Democrat Tim Dumper hopes will prompt a change for the town council.

He said: “I am delighted and I hope the new council will take a new direction.

“We would like all the elected councillors to work in a constructible cross party manner.”

Fellow party member Mr Poor said: “I am proud to be elected it is a ward similar to where I used to live so I understand a lot of the problems and will to my best to try and help sort them out.”

Results for the Exmouth Town Council elections 2019

Halsdon

Lynne Elson (968 votes), Brian Toye (849 votes), Andrew Toye (814 votes), Tony Woodward, Pauline Stott (671 votes)

Withycombe Raleigh

Frank Cullis (uncontested) , Steve Gazzard (uncontested)

Brixington

Aurora Bailey (665 votes), Fred Caygill (661 votes), Maddy Chapman (677), Andrew Colman (712 votes), Ian Kirvan (594 votes), Cherry Nicholas (647)

Town

Olly Davey (753 votes), Tim Dumper (670 votes), Paul Millar (648 votes), Alexandra Sadiq (612 votes), Joe Whibley (835 votes)

Littleham

Brian Bailey (797 votes), Bruce De Sarum (727 votes), John Humphreys (783 votes), David Poor (853 votes), Michael Rosser (1,013 votes) and Joy Whipps (724 votes).