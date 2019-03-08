Election 2019 - How does East Devon look ahead of snap poll?

The East Devon constiuency. Picture: Flourish Archant

Voters in East Devon are set to go to the polls in December - but how does the political landscape of the region look?

A snap general election is set to take place on Thursday, December 12, pending House of Lords approval.

The East Devon constituency, previously known as Honiton until the 1997 election, has historically been a 'safe seat' for the Conservative Party for many years.

The party has had a stranglehold on the constituency dating back to the 1860s.

Current MP Sir Hugo Swire has successfully contested the last five consecutive general elections having taken over from Peter Emery who held the seat from 1967 until 2001.

In the last general election, in 2017, Sir Hugo retained his seat with 48.5 per cent of the vote.

Independent candidate Claire Wright, gained 35.2 per cent - an increase of 11 per cent from her first election campaign in 2015.

Labour Party candidate Jan Ross secured 11.4 per cent, Alison Eden, of the Liberal Democrats got 2.4 per cent and Brigitte Graham, of UKIP, two per cent.

Independents Peter Faithful and Michael Davies both got 0.2 per cent of the vote.

Sir Hugo announced earlier this year he is not standing for re-election and the Conervatives are yet to announce a replacement.