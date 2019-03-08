Advanced search

Candidates in the upcoming town council elections announced

PUBLISHED: 16:45 04 April 2019

Voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, and the complete list of candidates has now been released.

Candidates standing in the upcoming Exmouth Town Council elections have been announced.

Registered voters will be going to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them on the town council.

The candidates are as follows:

Exmouth Brixington ward (six seats)

Aurora Bailey (Conservatives)

Fred Caygill (Conservatives)

Maddy Chapman (Conservatives)

Andrew Colman (Liberal Democrats)

Dilys Hadley (Labour)

Ian Kirvan (Conservatives)

Maja Lager (Conservatives)

Cherry Nicholas (Conservatives)

Exmouth Halsdon ward (five seats)

Lynne Elson (Conservatives)

Eden Smith (Conservatives)

Pauline Stott (Conservatives)

Andrew Toye (Liberal Democrats)

Brian Toye (Liberal Democrats)

Tony Woodward (Green Party)

Exmouth Littleham ward (six seats)

Brian Bailey (Liberal Democrats)

Bruce De Saram (Conservatives)

Keith Edwards (Labour)

John Humphreys (Conservatives)

Khristine Norton (Conservatives)

David Poor (Liberal Democrats)

Michael Rosser (Green Party)

Alan Whipps (Conservatives)

Joy Whipps (Conservatives)

Exmouth Town ward (five seats)

Olly Davey (Green Party)

Tim Dumper (Liberal Democrats)

Steve Hall (Conservatives)

Tony Hill (Conservatives)

Paul Millar (independent)

Thomas Payne (Liberal Democrats)

Alexandra Sadiq (Liberal Democrats)

David Walsh (Conservatives)

Joe Whibley (Independent)

Daniel Wilson (Labour)

Exmouth Withycombe (three seats), Budleigh Salterton (12 seats), East Budleigh with Bicton (eight seats), Lympstone (11 seats), Woodbury (seven seats), Woodbury Salterton (three seats) and Otterton parish council (nine seats) seats will not be contested.

