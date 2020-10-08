Dogs allowed back on East Devon beaches as summer ban comes to an end

The summer beach ban for dogs across East Devon has come to an end, meaning well-behaved pooches and their owners can enjoy exercising freely along our shorelines again.

Many beaches across Devon adopt some sort of code of conduct over the summer months, with seasonal restrictions involving dog-free zones between May 1st and September 30th.

While there are some beaches in the county that adopt a year-round dog beach ban, dogs may be walked freely on all of East Devon’s beaches from October 1st to the end of April, with dog owners encouraged to have fun with their pets, responsibly.

Professional dog walker Cassie Bulger, from Exmouth, who runs Pets Outdoors, said: “The lifting of the beach dog ban is always exciting, dogs always have mega fun on the beaches. As a professional, when walking multiple dogs, I avoid the beaches at busy times because if you take your eye off the ball, literally, for a moment, you could lose sight of one of them.

“The vast majority of dog owners are brilliant, but sometimes there are dogs which have come to the beach for the first time and they can get very boisterous and excitable.

“Dog owners know their dog’s toilet habits so know when and where they like to go, making sure they pick-up after them. So, the best advice I have for exercising dogs on the beaches is to pay attention to where your dog is and what it’s up to, to make sure everyone is safe and having as much fun as the dogs!”

Mayor of Exmouth, Councillor Steve Gazzard, added: “As the dog ban is lifted for the winter, we welcome dogs back to the beaches. However, we urge all dog owners to please be responsible as per East Devon District Council’s guidelines, so our beaches are safe and enjoyable places for everyone.”

East Devon District Council’s guidelines:

• Keep your dog on a lead on the highway and pavements as well as if it does not respond to your recall

• Clean up after your dog and never bury faeces in the sand or leave below the high tide line

• Ensure your dog is well behaved and listens to your verbal command

• Respect other beach users and keep your dog away from them