‘Act responsibility’ plea to visitors after East Devon park closed at police request

Rubbish left at Orcombe Point, Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

After closing a popular East Devon park at the request of police, The district council is urging visitors to behave responsibly.

Manor Gardens, in Exmouth, had to be locked up after police became concerned that groups dispersed on the seafront may gather in the park.

Since the early May Bank Holiday, people have been taking advantage of the sunny weather, and the district council has seen high levels of demand on its services.

Large groups of people have been congregating on beaches across East Devon, ignoring social distancing restrictions and government guidelines of no more than six people gathering at one time.

East Devon District Council said it will continue to work with police and will close open spaces if people are not behaving responsibly.

The council has also received reports of rubbish being left on beaches and in parks and is appealing to visitors to collect their litter as they leave these areas.

Cllr Geoff Jung, the council’s portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said: ‘With people unable to go away on holiday, they are visiting our beaches and beautiful places instead and we’re finding that levels of demand on our services are equal to the busiest of summer holiday days.

“Our staff are coping magnificently but we ask for your help by using the bins provided or taking your own litter home if the bins are full.

“Currently our staff is reduced by 20 per cent due to coronavirus and our budgets have been severely impacted by the pandemic.

“Remember your actions can affect people’s lives and livelihoods.

“Take the time to read signage, respect the measures that local authorities and site management have put in place to help ensure social distancing, and please act responsibly.”

Cllr Olly Davey, Exmouth Town ward member for the district council, said: “We welcome visitors to our wonderful beach but ask you to remember that we are still required to comply with government measures to keep everyone safe.

“Please act responsibly and leave our town as you would hope to find it, taking your litter home if need be.”