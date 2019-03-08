Opinion

'Let's get new businesses launching in Exmouth' district council leader said

In his latest column, district council leader Ben Ingham said Exmouth 'deserves better' than being a 'dormitory town' for Exeter

Summer in Exmouth is very special, whether you live here or you are a visitor. In fact, as long as the weather holds out, its a great place to be all year round. Here's hoping.

If you like water sports, Exmouth is tops for learning, training and excelling.

The stretch of water from the Marina to Orcombe Point pretty much shows you all you need to know and remember.

With an exceptional sandy beach beside it, why go anywhere else?

Perhaps that's why for two hundred years Exmouth's population has grown at almost double the rate of the UK average.

Unfortunately, there are not the jobs to go with Exmouth's population growth.

For decades people have had to commute to Exeter for work.

Over the next few years, as we tackle climate change, we will also have to reduce commuting.

But that's a good thing anyway.

Exmouth deserves better than remaining a dormitory town for Exeter.

We need to create better jobs in Exmouth to reduce commuting and better opportunities to stop youngsters leaving the area for London, Bristol and a better future.

In twenty years' time, I dream all East Devon's towns will be sustainable in their own right, offering jobs and careers across the district that, as schoolchildren, we did not dare to imagine possible.

I firmly believe we can do this.

If we talk, listen and think together, we can start a very exciting journey, creating a better life for future generations.

We need to make sure business start-ups, data access, green energy and innovation technology can compete here in Exmouth against anywhere else.

If you agree, I suggest there is no better time to start than now...