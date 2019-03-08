Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Opinion

'Let's get new businesses launching in Exmouth' district council leader said

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 August 2019

Ben Ingham wants businesses to launch in Exmouth. Picture: Ben Ingham/Alex Walton

Ben Ingham wants businesses to launch in Exmouth. Picture: Ben Ingham/Alex Walton

Archant

In his latest column, district council leader Ben Ingham said Exmouth 'deserves better' than being a 'dormitory town' for Exeter

Summer in Exmouth is very special, whether you live here or you are a visitor. In fact, as long as the weather holds out, its a great place to be all year round. Here's hoping.

If you like water sports, Exmouth is tops for learning, training and excelling.

The stretch of water from the Marina to Orcombe Point pretty much shows you all you need to know and remember.

With an exceptional sandy beach beside it, why go anywhere else?

Perhaps that's why for two hundred years Exmouth's population has grown at almost double the rate of the UK average.

Unfortunately, there are not the jobs to go with Exmouth's population growth.

For decades people have had to commute to Exeter for work.

Over the next few years, as we tackle climate change, we will also have to reduce commuting.

But that's a good thing anyway.

Exmouth deserves better than remaining a dormitory town for Exeter.

We need to create better jobs in Exmouth to reduce commuting and better opportunities to stop youngsters leaving the area for London, Bristol and a better future.

In twenty years' time, I dream all East Devon's towns will be sustainable in their own right, offering jobs and careers across the district that, as schoolchildren, we did not dare to imagine possible.

I firmly believe we can do  this.

If we talk, listen and think together, we can start a very exciting journey, creating a better life for future generations.

We need to make sure business start-ups, data access, green energy and innovation technology can compete here in Exmouth against anywhere else.

If you agree, I suggest there is no better time to start than now...

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

‘Old and unsafe’ play park to get £100,000 facelift

How the Redgates play park could look after a £100,000 upgrade. Picture: East Devon District Council

Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

‘Old and unsafe’ play park to get £100,000 facelift

How the Redgates play park could look after a £100,000 upgrade. Picture: East Devon District Council

Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

‘Let’s get new businesses launching in Exmouth’ district council leader said

Ben Ingham wants businesses to launch in Exmouth. Picture: Ben Ingham/Alex Walton

Cobbett Cup victory at East Devon for Paul Mullerworth

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5439. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh bowlers impress in terrific success over Castle Carey tourists

Budleigh and Castle Carey bowlers before their meeting at Criekcetfield Lane. Picture:BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Madeira edged out by ‘colourful’ tourists

The Madeira Coronation Cup winner Budleigh receive their trophy. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

East Devon suffer Picture Match defeat against Sidmouth

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists