Exmouth neighbourhood plan has been adopted

Exmouth’s neighbourhood plan is officially a planning guidance document after East Devon District Council’s cabinet voted to adopt it following overwhelming support at referendum

A blueprint for development in Exmouth has been officially adopted.

The vision document, which saw 87.62 per cent of residents who voted in the Neighbourhood Plan referendum at the end of March back the plan, has now been adopted by the district council.

The neighbourhood plan was formally ‘made’ by East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) cabinet.

It will inform decisions made on planning applications and has been developed over the last three years by a steering group which has gathered the views of Exmouth residents, traders and organisations.

Mark Williams, chief executive of EDDC, said: “It is great to see the residents of Exmouth getting involved in planning the future of their community through the neighbourhood plan and then gaining the support of Exmouthians through the referendum.

“As our biggest town the Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan has been a massive piece of work so a big well done to everyone involved for all their hard work.”

At the cabinet meeting, Cllr Bruce de Saram, lead councillor for neighbourhood planning, added: “There is a sense of excitement within Exmouth as we approach the next phase, which is clearly the implementation of the plan.

“This will be a tremendous boost for the town and I look forward to it being implemented.”

Included in the plan is a new library and museum complex, the extension and enhancement of Valley Parks, the improvement of cycle and footway networks, improved sports and leisure facilities to increase health and well-being and an interpretation centre and community hall.

The vision statement for the plan reads: “Exmouth aims to be a friendly, welcoming, safe, clean and vibrant town, protecting its environment and building on its traditional seaside heritage with an aspiration to be forward thinking.”

At the referendum last month, 87.62 per cent of voting residents answered ‘yes’ to the question “Do you want East Devon District Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Exmouth to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

There was a turnout of 15.49 per cent, with 3,821 voting yes, 540 voting no, 14 ballot papers being spoilt, while five voters provided more answers than were required.