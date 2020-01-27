East Devon fire crews help extinguish major fire in Exeter

A major fire at Johnson Cleaners in Exeter. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fre Station Archant

Fire crews from five East Devon stations were called out to help extinguish a major fire in Exeter on Saturday (January 25).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A major fire at Johnson Cleaners in Exeter. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fre Station A major fire at Johnson Cleaners in Exeter. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fre Station

At around 10.40am on Saturday, the fire and rescue service was called out to deal with a blaze involving asbestos at Johnson Cleaners in Cowley Bridge Road, Exeter.

A total of 15 fire engines attended the incident.

Three fire engines from Danes Castle, Middlemoor and Topsham were initially called out.

However, once it was confirmed the roof of the building was well alight, an additional four engines from Ottery St Mary and Danes Castle were requested.

A major fire at Johnson Cleaners in Exeter. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fre Station A major fire at Johnson Cleaners in Exeter. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fre Station

Shortly before 11am, another six appliances from Tiverton and Exmouth arrived along with the incident command unit from Honiton.

Budleigh Salterton's crew arrived a few minutes later.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue area manager Andrew Ellis confirmed there were no casualties.