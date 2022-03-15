Children's grief support charity boosted by crematorium donation

Nicola Clarke, CEO of Balloons, receives the cheque from East Devon Crematorium representatives Colin Dunn and Katherine Ohlsen. Also pictured, on the left, is Liz Cook of Balloons. - Credit: Paul Slater Images Ltd

A charity supporting bereaved children and young people has received a £15,000 donation from East Devon Crematorium.

The charity Balloons, which works across Exeter, East and Mid Devon, was chosen by the crematorium in Whimple because of its good reputation, and because staff knew personally of at least one young person in the local area who had been helped by it.

The money was raised through donations of metals that remain after cremation, with the written consent of bereaved families. The metals may be orthopaedic implants, or parts of the coffin.

The metals are recycled through a national verified scheme run by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management.

Katherine Ohlsen from East Devon Crematorium said: "At the heart of the recycling scheme are all the families who are happy to donate the metals. It is a great responsibility allocating these funds because it is a gift from our bereaved customers. Our most sincere thanks to them all.

"Whilst we were visiting Balloons, what struck us was the fantastic support both given and received locally. There is a local group which produces hand-crafted, stunning comfort quilts for each of the children, a knitting group which donates specially created soft toys and they have also received support from local sportsman Tom Daley.

"Balloons has also recently been awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service which recognises the outstanding achievements made by a group of volunteers. That says it all. It is a charity we have already recommended to families we meet - and we will continue to do so.

"We left Balloons knowing that the recycling funds donated to this charity are going to be put to such beneficial use, helping children and young people in the local area."

Nicola Clarke, the chief executive officer of Balloons, said: "‘We are delighted to have received this incredible donation from East Devon Crematorium.

"Balloons is a small, local charity run entirely on donations and grants, and every pound makes a difference. This donation enables us to keep our service going to be able to support more children and young people."