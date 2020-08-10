East Devon Creative Cabin art and culture project goes on tour this autumn

A new travelling creative space has been launched, taking nature and culture on tour in East Devon.

Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) and Wild East Devon have teamed up to launch the Creative Cabin – a fun and safe space to explore art, culture and nature.

It will set off on tour starting in Exmouth on Saturday, August 29 when people can meet artist Anna Fitzgerald and learn about the Abode of Love art commission project.

Throughout the autumn, there will be a broad range of art activities, projects, talks, performances and workshops cross the district.

It draws together the skills and knowledge of East Devon District Council’s culture and countryside teams, who have developed activities to suit a wide variety of groups.

As well as individuals and families, the cabin will bring activities to groups most in need including schools, colleges and Memory Cafés.

Councillor Joe Whibley, chair of East Devon’s Arts & Culture Forum, said: “The Creative Cabin is our way of bringing the benefits of nature and cultural activities direct to the residents of East Devon and will shine a spotlight on the district’s outstanding natural environment for everyone to enjoy.”

The Creative Cabin is an outcome of THG’s Culture and Climate 2020 programme, which sought to question our complicated relationship with nature and help identify new ways to coexist.

The programme was launched in February with ARTIST ROOMS Richard Long, an exhibition of works by the Turner Prize winning artist.

Continuing to explore the themes of the exhibition, the Creative Cabin has been made possible by ARTIST ROOMS with the support of Art Fund, Arts Council England and Heritage Lottery Community Fund.

Ruth Gooding, THG Curator said: “For 2020 we had developed a really dynamic programme.

“We are delighted we can now take this activity on tour to our local communities and continue to explore our relationship with nature and the climate emergency.

“This is a critical time for East Devon’s cultural recovery and we are responding to the needs of our communities by providing access to exciting creative activities and events in a safe way.

“We hope the programme will grow and build as confidence interacting with others increases.”