East Devon residents could do even better at recycling

One of East Devon's recycling lorries. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

Household recycling rate already meets Government’s 2030 target, but more food waste could be recycled

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Devon is the best-performing council in Devon when it comes to recycling, but residents could push the levels up still higher.

The latest figures indicate that households are recycling an average of 60% of their waste every week, already meeting the Government’s target for 2030.

But the most recent analysis showed that 40% of the waste in wheeled bins in the district – intended for non-recyclable waste - could have been recycled.

The contents of 200 bins were examined in 2017, after the launch of the district’s new recycling system. The bins were found to include paper, card, textiles, shoes, small electrical items, metals, green waste and food waste – all of which can be put into kerbside recycling containers.

Food waste accounted for 15% of the recyclable contents.

Since this analysis, the district council has run campaigns to encourage residents to recycle metals and food waste. It is planning another campaign to boost textile recycling later this year.