Bid to change district council constitution to stop parking price hikes

Paul Millar is tabling a motion to change East Devon District Council's constitution. Picture: Paul Millar/Archant Archant

A bid has been made to halt proposed parking tariff hikes by changing East Devon District Council's constitution.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Paul Millar has tabled a motion for the next full council meeting calling for car park strategy to be added to the list of 12 areas of policy the full council has final say over - taking the decision out of the cabinet's hands.

The cabinet, made up of nine councillors from the ruling Independent Group, has agreed to put parking charge changes out to a public consultation.

The proposals include raising the hourly rate in some East Devon car parks from £1 to £1.20 and introducing pay-and-display to previously free to use car parks.

According to the council's constitution, cabinet can make a decision on these proposals without consulting full council.

Cllr Millar's amendment would force cabinet to make a recommendation to full council instead.

In an email seen by this title, Cllr Millar writes: "I believe this amendment is a vital safeguard to ensure the leader does not rush ahead with a consultation on a policy the vast majority of members do not support.

"It would be a waste exercise, and a waste of taxpayers' money.

"I believe we must ensure that democracy is served, and that we can be sure that we can genuinely influence this process."

Following cabinet's decision, the proposals were called in by EDDC's scrutiny committee which decided to set up a forum to consider car parking tariffs in East Devon.

Cllr Millar, an Independent councillor who is no longer part of the ruling Independent Group, is concerned that cabinet will press ahead with the consultation before the parking forum reports back with its findings.

The motion, which is set to be discussed at the full council meeting on Wednesday, October 23, has received cross party support having been seconded by Liberal Democrat Eileen Wragg.

Fellow Lib Dems Eleanor Rylance and Luke Jeffrey have thrown their support behind the motion.

It has also been backed by East Devon Alliance members Val Ranger, Denise Bickley, Paul Arnott, Sarah Jackson, Paul Hayward, Marianne Rixson, Cathy Gardner and John Loudon.

EDDC and East Devon leader Ben Ingham have been approached for comment.