East Devon Conservatives begin search for Sir Hugo Swire's successor

PUBLISHED: 14:20 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 13 September 2019

Conservative Party. Picture: Conservative Party

Archant

The East Devon Conservatives have begun the process of selecting who will replace Sir Hugo Swire as their candidate in the next general election.

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday (September 12) night, the East Devon MP confirmed he will not be standing in the next election.

Responding to the news, Councillor Bruce de Saram, chairman of the East Devon Conservatives, thanked Sir Hugo for his work as an MP.

He confirmed the party has now begun the process of appointing Sir Hugo's successor.

Cllr de Saram said: "East Devon Conservatives would like to thank Hugo for his outstanding work as our MP since 2001 and also his service as a Northern Ireland and Foreign Office Minister, where he developed a passion for the Commonwealth among his many other interests.

"Hugo rose to the challenge of being our MP, winning five general elections.

"He has continually challenged injustice with great passion and been very visible in the constituency, standing up for local residents.

"We are very sorry to say goodbye to him and wish him well for the future.

"We will now begin a process to select a candidate to build on Hugo's excellent work."

