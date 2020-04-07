Advanced search

Video

East Devon is closed – stark warning to tourists ahead of Easter bank holiday

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 April 2020

East Devon District Council has warned tourists not to travel to East Devon this Easter Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

East Devon District Council has warned tourists not to travel to East Devon this Easter Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

East Devon is closed to tourists this Easter – that’s the message from the district council ahead of a bank holiday weekend.

Residents, tourists and businesses are being reminded by East Devon District Council (EDDC) of the Government’s advice against non-essential travel.

Holiday accommodation providers - such as self-catering businesses, bed and breakfasts, caravan parks, hotels, campsites and holiday homes - have shut their doors in the district as a result of the Government ordering all non-essential businesses to stop operating and for everyone to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel.

These businesses have told the district council they are abiding by the order and they risk prosecution if they encourage visitors.

EDDC leader Ben Ingham said: “We know that East Devon is a great place to visit and if we were in normal times, we would welcome you with open arms.

“However, we are not in normal times and the message is clear - ‘Stay at home and save lives’.

“We won’t be thanking you if action on your part results in our residents becoming infected which could lead to deaths.

“Please come back when this is all over.”

There are several exemptions which allow some holiday businesses to remain open, for example to provide accommodation for key workers, NHS staff and for the homeless to use.

Three East Devon car parks have also been closed in a bid to discourage people from driving to the region’s beaches.

Maer Road and Foxholes car parks in Exmouth and the long stay car park at Seaton Jurassic have been closed. All other car parks remain open but are under review.

This comes after district council-managed public toilets, parks, gardens and play areas, beach huts and beach hut sites closed last month in response to the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for EDDC said: “All authorities in Devon recognise the importance of the tourism sector for Devon but they are urging people to stay at home, stay safe and wait until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted before paying a visit to the county.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two men rescued by Exmouth RNLI

The Catamaran aground on Pole Sands, Exmouth. Picture: Lynne Tregenna Wood

Exmouth manufacturer involved in creation of 30,000 medical ventilators for fight against coronavirus

Staff at EuroTech working on the circuit boards which will go into new medical ventilators. Picture: Monty Rakusen/EuroTech

Exmouth declutter guru on how she’s adapted her business during coronavirus crisis.

Jasmine Sleigh (left) donating itesm to charity. Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Coronavirus assessment centre opened for ‘targeted’ cases

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two men rescued by Exmouth RNLI

The Catamaran aground on Pole Sands, Exmouth. Picture: Lynne Tregenna Wood

Exmouth manufacturer involved in creation of 30,000 medical ventilators for fight against coronavirus

Staff at EuroTech working on the circuit boards which will go into new medical ventilators. Picture: Monty Rakusen/EuroTech

Exmouth declutter guru on how she’s adapted her business during coronavirus crisis.

Jasmine Sleigh (left) donating itesm to charity. Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Coronavirus assessment centre opened for ‘targeted’ cases

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe have title success confirmed by the RFU

Withycombe, the 2019/20 campaign Devon One champions. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Prime minister Boris Johnson in “stable” condition

Prime minister Boris Johnson is in a 'stable' condition in hospital suffering from coronavirus.

East Devon is closed – stark warning to tourists ahead of Easter bank holiday

East Devon District Council has warned tourists not to travel to East Devon this Easter Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

Community coronvirus help groups to benefit from council grant aid

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24