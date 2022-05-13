News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Devon beaches given prestigious blue flag award

Dan Wilkins

Published: 12:15 AM May 13, 2022
Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148.

Exmouth's beach given blue flag status - Credit: Archant

Three East Devon beaches have won international recognition for being well managed with excellent water quality. 

The Keep Britain Tidy Blue Fag award has been given to Exmouth, Seaton and Sidmouth in East Devon. 

Sidmouth's west beach. Ref shs 27 18TI 7048. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's west beach. Ref shs 27 18TI 7048. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

All three have also won the Seaside Award which recognises the quality of the beach, the way they are managed and the facilities they offer to visitors. Beer and Budleigh Salterton beaches have also been given this award. 

Seaton beach was given a Seaside Award Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton beach was given a Seaside Award Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses.  

“The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.  

“People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.”  

The Blue Flag and Seaside Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches.  

Blue Flag is an international award managed by Keep Britain Tidy on behalf of the Foundation for Environmental Education.  

It is only presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes, while Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline. 

