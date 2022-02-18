Exmouth band set to go big with UK stadium tour

A Local Exmouth band announce their first stadium show at Blackburn Rovers this March.

The Barefoot Bandits will perform at Elwood Park, home of the Blackburn Rovers alongside familiar faces UB40, Aswad and Soul II on Sunday, May 29. The band have also now launched a crowdfunding page to raise money for their debut album.

The Barefoot Bandits will also be playing around East Devon in the coming months. Saturday, February 27 they’ll be at the Balfour Inn in Sidmouth. On Friday, May 13, they’ll be at Exeter Phoenix, and Exmouth Festival on Thursday, June 2.

In 2020, the band started working on their debut album. They saved up a full year of live show fees to be able to go to Karma Sound Studios in Thailand and lay down parts for the record. It was then their full intention to get the tracks mixed, mastered and released by the latter stages of 2020. However, a minor issue called “Covid” halted the entire planet, including the album completion!

A spokesperson for the Barefoot Bandits said "Not only did it stop the recording process but it also killed an amazing lineup of live shows and festivals. Performing at these events would have been the most high-profile live show for the band to date. This included main stage appearances at some of the UK's most renowned music festivals plus significant support tours. All cancelled because of 'you know what'. The way they had planned to fund mixing and mastering was through these live performances.

"Ultimately, the pandemic set the Bandit back two years from the original release for the album. That is when we turned to “The Bandit Fans” to help get us back on track, asking people to either donate what they can or to pre-order the album or order a reward bundle to help raise the funds to finish the record. They promise you won't be disappointed"

Link to the crowdfunding page here https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-barefoot-bandit---debut-album. And more information about the Barefoot Bandits can be found on their website.







