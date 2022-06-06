Pictures: East Budleigh jubilee street party

Residents in East Budleigh came together for a traditional street party to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Tables were laid out through the middle of the village to mark the occasion.

Neighbours in East Budleigh came together to share food and drink and celebrate The Queen's 70 years on the thrown.

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bwoler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Residents in East Budleigh celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Peter Bwoler



