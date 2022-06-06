News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Pictures: East Budleigh jubilee street party

Dan Wilkins

Published: 1:53 PM June 6, 2022
Residents in East Budleigh came together for a traditional street party to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Tables were laid out through the middle of the village to mark the occasion.

Neighbours in East Budleigh came together to share food and drink and celebrate The Queen's 70 years on the thrown.

