East Budleigh’s Got Talent!

PUBLISHED: 12:30 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 26 March 2019

The show will raise funds to help preserve the village church. Picture: Simon Horn

Residents of East Budleigh will show off their talents at two performances on Saturday, March 30, in aid of the the village church

“Everyone will be a star” at a talent show featuring residents of East Budleigh on Saturday, March 30.

More than 30 people will entertain during two performances at the East Budleigh’s Got Talent event, organised by the Friends Of All Saints, who are also behind the famous Scarecrow Festival in June.

Organiser Maria Malinowska said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the standard of talent our little village has to offer. One contributor has even penned a village song that reflects both East Budleigh’s rich history and its warm welcome. From horns and handbells to harmonicas and Handel, it promises to be a very entertaining afternoon and evening. Everyone will be a star!”

Tickets are £6 (£4 for children), to include either tea and cake at the 2.30pm performance or a cheese platter at 7.30pm. There will be a bar and interval ice creams at both performances. Purchase tickets from East Budleigh Garage, the Community Shop, Village Café or by calling Maria on 07773 218582.

Proceeds from the talent show will help protect and preserve the historic village church.

