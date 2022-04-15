Villagers show their pride in where they live

East Budleigh residents demonstrated their pride in their village with a tidying up session and a ‘showcase’ of the many local groups and activities people can get involved with.

On the morning of Saturday, April 2, the East Budleigh in Bloom group rallied residents to come out and spruce up the village, pulling up weeds and sweeping up leaves.

One local man said: “I have never seen so many people working in the village at the same time before. It is a lively area and this group enjoys good support, but they seemed to be everywhere.”

On the afternoon of the same day the showcase event took place at the village hall.

Groups including the Friends of All Saints, the Otter Valley Association, the East Budleigh with Bicton Parish Council and the Square Circle knitting group set out stalls and displays, showing the work they had done lately and the activities they can offer.

