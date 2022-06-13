News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Scarecrow festival makes a comeback in East Budleigh

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:49 PM June 13, 2022
People pose with one of the scarecrows in East Budleigh

A scarecrow photo-opportunity in East Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh was populated with a host of interesting extra characters during the Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday 12. 

East Budleigh scarecrow festival

East Budleigh scarecrow festival - Credit: Peter Bowler

Colourful and humorous figures appeared around the village, on doorsteps, in gardens and in public spaces. 

The Boris Johnson scarecrow at the East Budleigh festival

The Boris Johnson scarecrow at the East Budleigh festival - Credit: Peter Bowler

The vicar's humorous scarecrow at East Budleigh Scarecrow Festival

The vicar's humorous scarecrow - Credit: Peter Bowler

Spiderman flies above East Budleigh during the scarecrow festival

Spiderman flies above East Budleigh during the scarecrow festival - Credit: Peter Bowler

The village was crowded on both days as people came out to see the scarecrows, which included a flying Spiderman, a ‘drunken vicar’ and a Boris Johnson figure wearing a wig purchased on Ebay. There was also a display of knitting in the church, a plant stall in the village hall car park, and the opportunity to climb the winding stairs up to the top of the church tower. 

A dog scarecrow at the East Budleigh festival

Not all the scarecrows were human figures at East Budleigh's festival - Credit: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh scarecrow festival

East Budleigh scarecrow festival - Credit: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh scarecrow festival

East Budleigh scarecrow festival - Credit: Peter Bowler

 A new feature was the display of vintage rally cars in the hall car park, along with the usual display of vehicles in the Vicar’s garden. 

Vintage rally car display at East Budleigh scarecrow festival

Vintage rally car display at East Budleigh scarecrow festival - Credit: Peter Bowler

A team of collectors set up a ‘toll bridge’, inviting donations from motorists towards the upkeep of the village church. 

Knitting display in the church during the Scarecrow Festival

Knitting display in the church during the Scarecrow Festival - Credit: Peter Bowler


