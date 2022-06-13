Scarecrow festival makes a comeback in East Budleigh
- Credit: Peter Bowler
East Budleigh was populated with a host of interesting extra characters during the Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday 12.
Colourful and humorous figures appeared around the village, on doorsteps, in gardens and in public spaces.
The village was crowded on both days as people came out to see the scarecrows, which included a flying Spiderman, a ‘drunken vicar’ and a Boris Johnson figure wearing a wig purchased on Ebay. There was also a display of knitting in the church, a plant stall in the village hall car park, and the opportunity to climb the winding stairs up to the top of the church tower.
A new feature was the display of vintage rally cars in the hall car park, along with the usual display of vehicles in the Vicar’s garden.
A team of collectors set up a ‘toll bridge’, inviting donations from motorists towards the upkeep of the village church.