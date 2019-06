Pictures - East Budleigh's scarecrow festival

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler Peter Bowler

The street's of East Budleigh were lined with a variety of straw-filled effigies for the annual scarecrow festival

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

The parish reverend and a postman were among those used as inspiration for this year's scarecrow festival.

Residents and businesses got creative with their designs, packing straw into clothes and putting them out on display for visitors to admire.

There was also a village crier, a mermiad, a beaver and Mr and Mrs Potato Head.

The Reverend Martin Jacques was also immortalised in straw for the festival.

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

Hundreds descended on the village for the festival, which also included various displays at Salem Chapel and the village hall by youngsters from Drake's Primary Schoool, a duck race in the river, a dog show and a classic car rally. Also among the scarecrows were Bill and Ben the Flowerpot Men, and some visitors might even have seen a Loch Ness Monster in one of the village gardens.

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler