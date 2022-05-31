Scarecrow Festival returns to East Budleigh
- Credit: Contributed
The East Budleigh Scarecrow Festival fundraising event makes a comeback on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday 12 after a two-year gap.
It will take place at the Village Hall where food and drink will be on sale between 11am and 4pm on both days, along with stalls selling crafts, cakes, second-hand books, plants and bric-a-brac.
Rock Choir East Devon will be performing on Saturday lunchtime and on Sunday there will be more musical entertainment during the day.
The Duck Race will sail on both afternoons, with cash prizes to be won, and there will be a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.
The All Saints Church bell tower will be open for tours on both afternoons and on Sunday there will be a parade of rally cars, a dog show at the Recreation Ground, and historic cars on display in the Vicarage garden on Sunday.
The festival will close with a Songs of Praise service in All Saints Church on Sunday evening.