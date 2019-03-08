School pupils find out what the Romans did for us
PUBLISHED: 14:27 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 09 May 2019
Archant
Drake's Primary School, in East Budleigh, got dressed up to learn about the Roman invasion of Britain
Recreating a battle between the Romans and the Britains brought history to life for children at Drake's School, East Budleigh.
Roman Expert Oly Martin visited Drake's, which along with Otterton School is part of the Raleigh Federation, to tie in with topic work for pupils who have been studying the arrival of the Romans in Britain, including the pros and cons of their rule.
Teacher Ross Szender said: "The children explored artifacts - some authentic, and replicas including weapons, dress garments and food. They decided whether to become an ally or to resist/fight and to keep their way of life."
During the session with Oly the children from Dragonflies Class enjoyed learning about the military tactics of both the Romans and the Britons and, using shields they had made themselves, they carried out army drills and created their own mock battle in the playground.
