East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

PUBLISHED: 10:20 25 March 2019

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Plans to transform a pub skittle alley and flat into letting rooms have been refused by district planners.

The Rolle Arms, in East Budleigh, submitted the plans, which additionally sought to alter internal walls in the pub to create an open plan and ‘more coherent’ bar and seating area.

The plans proposed the ground floor skittle alley, an existing residential flat and first floor storey over the alley be converted into 12 letting rooms.

However, in their refusal notice, planning officers said the development did not make ‘adequate provision’ for the parking and maouevering of vehicles at the site.

The notice said it would likely see vehicles reversing or parking on an adjacent highway, adding ‘additional danger to all users of the road.’

Planning officers also had concerns about the ‘overbearing’ nature the development would have on neighbouring properties and the absence of an ‘adequate’ flood risk assessment.

