East Budleigh plans blue plaque for 'unsung' historic resident

Jeff Conant at the Conant millstone during his visit to East Budleigh in 2016 - Credit: Contributed

A blue plaque is to be installed in East Budleigh to honour an ‘unsung hero’ who was born in the village.

East Budleigh is well known as the birthplace of Sir Walter Raleigh, but it was also home to Roger Conant, born there in 1592.

He crossed the Atlantic in 1623, just a few years after the sailing of the Mayflower, and founded the city of Salem in Massachusetts.

The Conant family lived in East Budleigh’s Mill House, and there is a ‘Conant Stone’ outside the church hall, said to have come from the mill. A group of local residents, called the RC400 steering group, are planning to set up a blue plaque nearby marking the 400th anniversary of Conant’s voyage, and are crowdfunding via JustGiving to raise the £550 cost.

The painting, Blessed are the Peacemakers, by Budleigh Salterton artist John Washington - Credit: Peter Bowler

According to the Devon History Society, “Roger Conant is remembered for his attitude of tolerance and conciliation among the early settlers of New England. This was demonstrated when in 1625 he intervened in a dispute between some West Country fishermen and a group of Puritan separatists led by their pugnacious military officer Myles Standish. The episode in which Conant averted certain bloodshed has been commemorated in this fine painting recently completed by Budleigh Salterton artist John Washington.”

The brass plate to be displayed with the painting of Roger Conant - Credit: Peter Bowler

The painting, called ‘Blessed are the Peacemakers’, will also go on display in East Budleigh. Prints of it are being sold to help fund the blue plaque.

The planned design for the blue plaque honouring Roger Conant - Credit: RC400 group

In Salem Conant was renowned for his altruism, particularly towards the Native Indian colonies, and he was very active in local affairs. There is a statue of him outside Salem City Hall.

In 2016 a direct descendant of Roger Conant, Jeff Conant, travelled from the US to visit the village, and was photographed with the millstone. Some of Roger Conant’s other American descendants are planning to come to East Budleigh for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday, June 5. The president of the Salem Historical Society, Robin Woodman, will also be coming, and has told the steering group: “l would ‘love to come and see (the plaque) in situ.” So the group are hoping to have the plaque in place within the next few months.



