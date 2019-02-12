Campaigners protest against demolition of East Budleigh bat habitat

Residents from East Budleigh protesting outside Exmouth Town Hall ahead of the meeting which will decide the future of The Pound. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

Members of the East Budleigh Parish Conservation Group want the application for ‘The Pound’ to be rejected.

Campaigners calling for a proposal to demolish a known bat habitat in East Budleigh have protested ahead of a crucial planning meeting.

Members of the village’s conservation group have gathered outside Exmouth Town Hall ahead of the district council’s development management committee meeting this morning (Tuesday, February 12).

Councillors are set to decide on a Clinton Devon Estates application to knock down a barn in East Budleigh which is thought to home to a number of different bat species.

If given the go ahead CDE would build a new home on the site but would also be building a new ‘bat barn’ on the site as mitigation for the loss of the original building.

Speaking at the protest, Kathy Moyle, chairman of East Budleigh Parish Conservation Group, said: “We want to raise awareness of the plight of the bats as well as the other wildlife that live there.

“We believe that there is a maternity roost in there and there is only eight of those left in England.”