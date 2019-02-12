Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Campaigners protest against demolition of East Budleigh bat habitat

PUBLISHED: 10:40 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 12 February 2019

Residents from East Budleigh protesting outside Exmouth Town Hall ahead of the meeting which will decide the future of The Pound. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Residents from East Budleigh protesting outside Exmouth Town Hall ahead of the meeting which will decide the future of The Pound. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

Members of the East Budleigh Parish Conservation Group want the application for ‘The Pound’ to be rejected.

Campaigners calling for a proposal to demolish a known bat habitat in East Budleigh have protested ahead of a crucial planning meeting.

Members of the village’s conservation group have gathered outside Exmouth Town Hall ahead of the district council’s development management committee meeting this morning (Tuesday, February 12).

Councillors are set to decide on a Clinton Devon Estates application to knock down a barn in East Budleigh which is thought to home to a number of different bat species.

If given the go ahead CDE would build a new home on the site but would also be building a new ‘bat barn’ on the site as mitigation for the loss of the original building.

Speaking at the protest, Kathy Moyle, chairman of East Budleigh Parish Conservation Group, said: “We want to raise awareness of the plight of the bats as well as the other wildlife that live there.

“We believe that there is a maternity roost in there and there is only eight of those left in England.”

Most Read

Exmouth mum foils hammer-wielding robber’s evening raid - by punching him in the face

Have-a-go hero Daisy Mitchell, who fought off a hammer-weilding robber in Exmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exmouth man had £5,000 coke for his own use

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Popular Exmouth sports shop to close down in September

Intersport Tony Pryce is closing in Exmouth. Picture: Matt Smart

Police hunt for Exmouth armed robber

Picture: Mark Atherton

Man charged after alleged assault on police officer

Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth 2nd XV hooker Goss stars in win at Newton Abbot 2nds

James Goss (centre with the ball) during his Man of the Match performance for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win at Newton Abbot. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

East Devon Seniors’ success for Malcolm Priestner

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth darts player Paul Milford gets England national team call-up

Exmouth darts ace Paul Milford in action. Picture PIETER VERBEEK

Exe Sailing Club celebrates a successful past year

The awards winners at the Exe SC Presentation Evening. Picture MIKE ACRED

Brixington Blues Under-11s fired to success by MacDonald strike

Picture: Terry Life
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists