East Budleigh ‘springing’ back into life as Covid-19 lockdown eases
PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 June 2020
Peter Bowler
As life slowly gets back to normal in picturesque East Budleigh, the village’s volunteer gardeners have been making sure plants are out and ready for summer.
East Budleigh in Bloom have been doing their bit to help East Budleigh look its best as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions gradually ease.
With the weather now getting warmer, residents in the village have been tending to their own gardens as well as making sure flower beds in East Budleigh are well planted.
A spokesman for the group said: “Things have been very quiet in East Budleigh during the lockdown, as you would expect of a very small village.
“As the restrictions have been eased, however, the village has been slowly springing to life.
“People have, of course been tending their gardens, but now the East Budleigh in Bloom group have today started to plant out ready for the summer.”
For more information visit the East Budleigh in Bloom website
