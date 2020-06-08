Advanced search

Gallery

East Budleigh ‘springing’ back into life as Covid-19 lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 June 2020

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

Peter Bowler

As life slowly gets back to normal in picturesque East Budleigh, the village’s volunteer gardeners have been making sure plants are out and ready for summer.

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter BowlerEast Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh in Bloom have been doing their bit to help East Budleigh look its best as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions gradually ease.

With the weather now getting warmer, residents in the village have been tending to their own gardens as well as making sure flower beds in East Budleigh are well planted.

A spokesman for the group said: “Things have been very quiet in East Budleigh during the lockdown, as you would expect of a very small village.

“As the restrictions have been eased, however, the village has been slowly springing to life.

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter BowlerEast Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

“People have, of course been tending their gardens, but now the East Budleigh in Bloom group have today started to plant out ready for the summer.”

For more information visit the East Budleigh in Bloom website

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter BowlerEast Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter BowlerEast Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter BowlerEast Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter BowlerEast Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter BowlerEast Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter BowlerEast Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter BowlerEast Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter BowlerEast Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter BowlerEast Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter BowlerEast Budleigh in Bloom return to planting around the village Picture: Peter Bowler

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Shared art project at a social distance

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Shared art project at a social distance

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Devon CCC 2020 brochure proves to be a big success

The Devon CCC 2020 brochure that has proved to be a huge sucess. Picture: ARCHANT

Withycombe in the 2020/21 season – How far will they travel in pursuit of league glory?

Honiton rugby action

Sports Quiz! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google
Drive 24