East Budleigh in Bloom volunteers get to work on village patch

East Budleigh in Bloom group planting out a bed near the village hall Picture: Peter Bowler Peter Bowler

Gardening volunteers in East Budleigh took advantage of the weather to plant up a key patch in the village.

With the sun shining, members of East Budleigh in Bloom did some work on the area of land near to the community shop.

The large flower bed has previously looked a ‘little spartan’ with a plastic membrane covered in stones.

Volunteers planted herbs so this time next year East Budleigh can help itself to the selection while making the area more attractive.

Despite the heat from two of the hottest days of the year so far, volunteers carried out the work which included shifting all the stones.

East Budleigh in Bloom has won gold in the national competition six years on the spin between 2005 and 2010.

Since then, the group has concentrated on keeping the village looking its best and recently began tending to flower beds again after coronavirus forced a brief pause.

