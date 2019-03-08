Advanced search

East Budleigh gears up for annual scarecrow spectacular

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 June 2019

East Budleigh Scarecrow Festival 2018. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh Scarecrow Festival 2018. Picture: Peter Bowler

Picture: Peter Bowler

Visitors from all over the world are set to descend on East Budleigh this weekend for its renowned scarecrow festival.

The annual event, which opens on Saturday at 11am, will see the village's streets lined by straw-filled effigies inspired by local and national events.

Some residents choose to immortalise celebrities like Donald Trump and David Bowie in a scarecrow figure, while others are inspired by Sir Walter Raleigh who was born in East Budleigh.

The event is organised by the Friends of All Saints Church and money raised will help pay for vital maintenance work through the year.

Kate Ponting, who is on the organising committee, said the village is looking forward to its landmark annual event

She said: "East Budleigh is a small community but a very lively one and the scarecrow festival raises money for the church and brings the village together."

Those visiting East Budleigh may have to pay a small donation by way of a re-instated toll to cross the Budleigh brook but once they do, there will be a number of other events connected to the scarecrow festival.

People can get an aerial view of the village by climbing to the top of the tower at All Saints Church on Saturday.

At the village hall, there will be bacon rolls, cream teas and cakes on sale at stalls as well as a play area for children. People who are not familiar with East Budleigh can also collect a map and programme from the information point.

As has become traditional, a duck race will also be held.

Visitors can also have a chance to visit Drake's Primary School and Salem Chapel where there will be more displays.

On Sunday, there will be a classic cars rally as well as a dog show at noon.

The Sir Walter Raleigh pub and the community shop will be open throughout.

The festival comes to a close at 6pm on Sunday evening.

Parking will be available at the recreation ground and the 157 bus between Exmouth and Sidmouth runs every half hour.

