More than 100 colourful scrubs made for East Devon care homes

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 June 2020

Staff at The Firs, Budleigh Salterton showing off their new scrubs. Picture: The Firs Nursing Home

Staff at The Firs, Budleigh Salterton showing off their new scrubs. Picture: The Firs Nursing Home

A scheme initiated by East Budleigh with Bicton Parish Council has seen more than 100 scrubs made for care homes in the surrounding area.

After parish council clerk Judith Venning learned that some volunteers were making scrubs for the NHS, she decided to help care homes which are also fighting the spread of Covid-19.

A successful application to East Devon District Council’s prompt action fund paid for the materials.

More than 100 colourful sets of scrubs were made for care homes in Otterton, Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth by a group of ladies including Judith.

Aimee Harris, deputy manager of The Firs Care Home, in Budleigh said: “They are so very much appreciated and the staff feel so comfortable in them and much cooler in this hotter weather.

“The residents absolutely love them too - they have all been commenting how nice all the bright colours are.”

Most Read

Large crowds on Exmouth beach dispersed by police

Celebration for staff and residents at ‘outstanding’ care home

A party was held at Exmouth House Care Home to mark an outstanding CQC rating. Picture: Tracy Denny

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Deaf Academy set to move into part of £10.5m Exmouth home

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Proposed one-way system for Budleigh high street a temporary measure say civic leaders

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

More than 100 colourful scrubs made for East Devon care homes

