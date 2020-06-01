More than 100 colourful scrubs made for East Devon care homes

Staff at The Firs, Budleigh Salterton showing off their new scrubs. Picture: The Firs Nursing Home Archant

A scheme initiated by East Budleigh with Bicton Parish Council has seen more than 100 scrubs made for care homes in the surrounding area.

After parish council clerk Judith Venning learned that some volunteers were making scrubs for the NHS, she decided to help care homes which are also fighting the spread of Covid-19.

A successful application to East Devon District Council’s prompt action fund paid for the materials.

More than 100 colourful sets of scrubs were made for care homes in Otterton, Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth by a group of ladies including Judith.

Aimee Harris, deputy manager of The Firs Care Home, in Budleigh said: “They are so very much appreciated and the staff feel so comfortable in them and much cooler in this hotter weather.

“The residents absolutely love them too - they have all been commenting how nice all the bright colours are.”