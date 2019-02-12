Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Clinton Devon Estates’ response to Frank’s Patch fears

PUBLISHED: 12:33 26 February 2019

A memorial for Frank Farr at Frank's Patch after he died in August 2011. Picture: Terry Ife

A memorial for Frank Farr at Frank's Patch after he died in August 2011. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A landowner has responded to fears raised over works taking place at a garden area dedicated to a village’s late ‘loveable rogue’.

Frank Farrs Patch in East Budleigh. Photo by Terry Ife ref exv 0461-35-11TI Frank Farr Tributes exv 0462-35-11TIFrank Farrs Patch in East Budleigh. Photo by Terry Ife ref exv 0461-35-11TI Frank Farr Tributes exv 0462-35-11TI

Residents in East Budleigh became concerned after work began on ‘Frank’s Patch’, near Wynards Farm, with some trees appearing to have been cut down.

The area of land was given its name in memory of Frank Farr, who ran his ‘beloved’ patch for 49 years until he died in August 2011.

READ MORE: Frank Farr - part of East Budleigh’s heart and history

Landowner Clinton Devon Estates said they decided to clear the land of waste and vegetation before the start of the bird-nesting season and that many of the trees on the site were in ‘poor condition’.

Clare James, estates surveyor, said: “As the land owner, we are bound to ensure that our holdings are safe and do not pose a danger to the public.

“The garden area known locally as Frank’s Patch in East Budleigh had become overgrown since the death of our tenant.

“Unsafe structures, glass and metal on the land need to be removed.

“It was decided to clear the land of the waste and vegetation before the start of the bird-nesting season on March 1.

“Many trees on the site were in poor condition and unable to thrive on the sandstone bank. None of the trees were subject to Tree Preservation Orders.

“A Robinia tree on the site will be managed in consultation with East Devon District Council. It does have decay, but we intend to retain it as long as it is safe to do so.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Branded shoes and iPad stolen from Exmouth house in overnight raid

Picture: Mark Atherton

Brixington Blues U13s in ‘seventh heaven’ after latest success

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s 7-0 win at Exeter Panthers. Picrture ALAN MCBRYAN

Drew-Cull sparkles as Blues U14s win well at Cullompton

Jake Haggerty in action for Brixington Blues during the 3-2 win over Cullompton Rangers. Picture BRIXINGTON BLUES FC

FOUND: ‘Cold, tired and weak’ barn owl Gwedd is home after exhaustive search across Exmouth

Gwedd went missing from her home in Woodfield Close. Picture: Nic Gibson

Lifeboat rescues two women cut off by the tide

Inshore lifeboat George Bearman II recovering after the rescue. Picture Exmouth RNLI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists