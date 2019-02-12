Clinton Devon Estates’ response to Frank’s Patch fears

A memorial for Frank Farr at Frank's Patch after he died in August 2011. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A landowner has responded to fears raised over works taking place at a garden area dedicated to a village’s late ‘loveable rogue’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Frank Farrs Patch in East Budleigh. Photo by Terry Ife ref exv 0461-35-11TI Frank Farr Tributes exv 0462-35-11TI Frank Farrs Patch in East Budleigh. Photo by Terry Ife ref exv 0461-35-11TI Frank Farr Tributes exv 0462-35-11TI

Residents in East Budleigh became concerned after work began on ‘Frank’s Patch’, near Wynards Farm, with some trees appearing to have been cut down.

The area of land was given its name in memory of Frank Farr, who ran his ‘beloved’ patch for 49 years until he died in August 2011.

READ MORE: Frank Farr - part of East Budleigh’s heart and history

Landowner Clinton Devon Estates said they decided to clear the land of waste and vegetation before the start of the bird-nesting season and that many of the trees on the site were in ‘poor condition’.

Clare James, estates surveyor, said: “As the land owner, we are bound to ensure that our holdings are safe and do not pose a danger to the public.

“The garden area known locally as Frank’s Patch in East Budleigh had become overgrown since the death of our tenant.

“Unsafe structures, glass and metal on the land need to be removed.

“It was decided to clear the land of the waste and vegetation before the start of the bird-nesting season on March 1.

“Many trees on the site were in poor condition and unable to thrive on the sandstone bank. None of the trees were subject to Tree Preservation Orders.

“A Robinia tree on the site will be managed in consultation with East Devon District Council. It does have decay, but we intend to retain it as long as it is safe to do so.”