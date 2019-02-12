Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Controversial East Budleigh bat barn plan deferred

PUBLISHED: 16:05 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 12 February 2019

A decision on the future of a bat habitat in The Pound, East Budleigh, has been deferred. Picture: Google

A decision on the future of a bat habitat in The Pound, East Budleigh, has been deferred. Picture: Google

Archant

Campaigners fighting the proposed demolition of a known bat habitat in East Budleigh have been given ‘breathing space’.

Residents from East Budleigh protesting outside Exmouth Town Hall ahead of the meeting which will decide the future of The Pound. Picture: Daniel WilkinsResidents from East Budleigh protesting outside Exmouth Town Hall ahead of the meeting which will decide the future of The Pound. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

More than 20 members of a conservation group gathered outside Exmouth Town Hall this morning (Tuesday, February 12) ahead of a crucial meeting to decide the fate of an East Budleigh barn known to be home to rare and protected bats.

East Devon District Council’s development management committee decided to defer their decision pending additional information from Natural England about wildlife mitigation on the site.

Landowner Clinton Devon Estates (CDE) is looking to knock down the barn and build a new dwelling on the site and has offered to build a separate ‘bat barn’ on the plot as mitigation.

Speaking after the meeting, Karen Alexander-Clarke, secretary of the East Budleigh Parish Conservation Group told The Journal this decision gives them ‘breathing space’ in their fight to protect the bats’ home.

The Pound, in East Budleigh, which is subject to a planning application to demolish a barn which is thought to be home to speciies of rare bats. Picture: GoogleThe Pound, in East Budleigh, which is subject to a planning application to demolish a barn which is thought to be home to speciies of rare bats. Picture: Google

She also said they would be writing to Natural England to lobby them and ‘emphasise that there are councillors that feel as strongly as we do’.

Speaking at the meeting, councillor Brian Bailey also raised concerns over whether the bats would take to their new home.

He said: “The bats, I feel, have been served poorly because there is no guarantee what so ever that the bats will survive the demolition or would accept their new home.”

Cllr Geoff Jung said: “This is one house and one family that is going to benefit and how many bats and other wildlife are going to benefit?”

An independent ecology report commissioned by the council recommended that the mitigation being offered by CDE be accepted.

Cllr Mark Williamson said he did not feel confident that, if they refused the application and CDE appealed, the Planning Inspectorate would back their original decision.

He said: “As we do frequently, we would look to our statutory consultees to guide us.

“Natural England is giving quite detailed guidance and they recommend the planning authority follow advice from the ecologist.”

Councillors voted in favour of deferring the application pending information from Natural England on the suitability of the proposed ‘bat barn’.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth mum foils hammer-wielding robber’s evening raid - by punching him in the face

Have-a-go hero Daisy Mitchell, who fought off a hammer-weilding robber in Exmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exmouth man had £5,000 coke for his own use

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Popular Exmouth sports shop to close down in September

Intersport Tony Pryce is closing in Exmouth. Picture: Matt Smart

Police hunt for Exmouth armed robber

Picture: Mark Atherton

Man charged after alleged assault on police officer

Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth 2nd XV hooker Goss stars in win at Newton Abbot 2nds

James Goss (centre with the ball) during his Man of the Match performance for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win at Newton Abbot. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

East Devon Seniors’ success for Malcolm Priestner

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth darts player Paul Milford gets England national team call-up

Exmouth darts ace Paul Milford in action. Picture PIETER VERBEEK

Exe Sailing Club celebrates a successful past year

The awards winners at the Exe SC Presentation Evening. Picture MIKE ACRED

Brixington Blues Under-11s fired to success by MacDonald strike

Picture: Terry Life
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists