Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tribute to Caron as new head teacher starts work

PUBLISHED: 13:13 25 January 2019

Youngsters from the Raleigh Federation said goodbye to head teacher Caron Saunders. Picture: Emma Cooling

Youngsters from the Raleigh Federation said goodbye to head teacher Caron Saunders. Picture: Emma Cooling

Archant

East Budleigh and Otterton pupils returned to school to welcome new headteacher Peter Halford after saying farewell to retiring head Carron Saunders before the Christmas break.

Governors, staff and children of the Raleigh Federation (Drakes School, East Budleigh and Otterton Church of England School) paid tribute to Mrs Saunders, executive headteacher at their end-of-term celebrations.

Chairman of governors Councillor Christine Channon said: “Carron served for 16 years and will be sorely missed.

“She was a charismatic teacher and a constructive head. Under her leadership both Drake’s and Otterton Primary Schools were graded Good by OFSTED, and the recent Siams inspection by the Diocese classed Otterton as Outstanding.

“Carron did a lot to promote Christian values in the two schools so that pupils not only received a good education, but also developed qualities that would help them to live in our modern world.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked

Police slow sign

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

Exmouth’s only nightclub has new owners

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked

Police slow sign

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

Exmouth’s only nightclub has new owners

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town all set for Saturday’s visit of Launceston

Exmouth Town match poster for the January 26 home game against Launceston. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

Mansfield at the double as SOHC men win at Barum to stay top

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Tribute to Caron as new head teacher starts work

Youngsters from the Raleigh Federation said goodbye to head teacher Caron Saunders. Picture: Emma Cooling

Why robots could soon be mowing the town’s lawns

Ambrogio's L400i mower. Picture: Ambrogio Robotic Lawnmowers

Exmouth charity champion raises more than £4,000 for British Lung Foundation in 2018

Steve Gazzard and his 'merry band' presented a cheque to the British Lung Foundation. Picture: Steve Gazzard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists