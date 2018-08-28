Tribute to Caron as new head teacher starts work

Youngsters from the Raleigh Federation said goodbye to head teacher Caron Saunders. Picture: Emma Cooling Archant

East Budleigh and Otterton pupils returned to school to welcome new headteacher Peter Halford after saying farewell to retiring head Carron Saunders before the Christmas break.

Governors, staff and children of the Raleigh Federation (Drakes School, East Budleigh and Otterton Church of England School) paid tribute to Mrs Saunders, executive headteacher at their end-of-term celebrations.

Chairman of governors Councillor Christine Channon said: “Carron served for 16 years and will be sorely missed.

“She was a charismatic teacher and a constructive head. Under her leadership both Drake’s and Otterton Primary Schools were graded Good by OFSTED, and the recent Siams inspection by the Diocese classed Otterton as Outstanding.

“Carron did a lot to promote Christian values in the two schools so that pupils not only received a good education, but also developed qualities that would help them to live in our modern world.”