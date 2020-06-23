Advanced search

Early start for some as longest day is marked in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 June 2020

The Bumble and Sea opened its hatch at 4.15am for the start of the longest day. Picture: Carly Bell

Archant

In the early hours of Saturday morning intrepid Exmouth residents went along to the seafront to watch the sun rise on the longest day of the year.

Because of the clouds, the sun did not make an appearance, but that did not stop the people filling up Exmouth’s beach and paddle boarding out into the sea near Orcombe Point to see in the summer solstice.

Beachside cafe, Bumble and Sea opened its hatch at 4.15am to serve coffees and snacks to the onlookers, as people enjoyed the annual tradition.

The team of Debs, Toby and Kirsty at Bumble And Sea said of the event: “We had an absolutely amazing turnout.

“We had a queue from the minute we opened at 4.15am to at least 7am. It was so wonderful to see people there waiting for the sun to rise. It was a real coming together of the community.”

Early risers saw in the sunrise on the longest day of the year. Picture: Carly BellEarly risers saw in the sunrise on the longest day of the year. Picture: Carly Bell

When asked about whether they would contemplate doing the same thing next year, they said: “We always intended to make the event annual and I think it will become bigger and better each year. You never know we could be the next Stonehenge!!”

Out on the beach, Exmouth residents Timmy and Helen enjoyed a spot of sunrise yoga.

They said: “Last year we took part in the gig rowing, this year because that was not happening we decided to do yoga instead”.

Others on the beach did not realise what they were walking into.

One couple said: “We walk our dog on the beach every morning,.

“We saw the hatch open on Bumble And Sea and walked over to see what was going on and stumbled into this gathering.”

