Early morning shed fire in Exmouth

Archant

A shed was severely damaged by fire after catching alight in an Exmouth garden in the early hours of the morning.

Exmouth Fire Station sent one engine to an address in Greenpark Road, in Exmouth, on Saturday (August 31), shortly after 5am.

Upon arrival, the crew confirmed a fire involving a garden shed and extinguished it using one hose reel jet and small tools.

A fire service spokesman said: "Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire within the garden of a property at the above location.

"The fire caused severe damage to the shed and an area of adjacent fencing. The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental."