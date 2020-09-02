Advanced search

FIFA tournament raises vital funds for NHS

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 September 2020

NHS Nurse receiving the Soccersixes Cheque for £2,025. Picture: Connor Lawson

NHS Nurse receiving the Soccersixes Cheque for £2,025. Picture: Connor Lawson

The provider of a six-a-side football tournament held at Exmouth Community College raised more than £2,000 for the NHS thanks to an e-soccer competition.

After the Soccersixes league was cancelled due to coronavirus, the organisers decided to operate an online contest using the popular FIFA video game.

The e-soccer tournament raised £2,025 for the NHS.

Soccersixes spokesman Sean Uppal said: “We wanted to do something to help in the pandemic and one of our referees mentioned doing a charity online gaming tournament.

“Our staff and referees helped and the e-soccer tournament was a success and we were pleased to raise money for such a good cause’.

Uppal continued “Our 6aside teams who play in our leagues took part and enjoyed it but are now happy that our outdoor 3G 6aside league is back on and they are enjoying playing again in the open air’.”

For more information about the Soccersixes league, visit the website or ring 07969 634304.

