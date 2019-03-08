Advanced search

E-fit released after woman reports intruder in Exmouth home

PUBLISHED: 12:43 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 27 March 2019

Devon and Cornwall Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted assault. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Archant

Police are investigating following reports that a woman woke to find an intruder in her Exmouth home.

Devon and Cornwall Police has released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to ‘an attempted assault’.

Officers were called to an address in Liverton Close at around 2.55am on Sunday, March 24 after a woman in her 40s reported she was assaulted in her home before the intruder left the scene.

The male suspect is described as between 35 and 45 years old and of slim build. He is described as wearing a puffer jacket, dark red or purple in colour, and blue jeans. He was also wearing glasses.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lucy Skinner said: “This investigation is in its early stages at this time and officers investigating are keen to speak to anyone with any relevant information.

“Anyone who saw a man matching the description below in Liverton Close or the wider Exmouth area on Saturday or Sunday is asked to contact police.

“This is currently being treated as an isolated incident and the victim, supported by specialist officers, has created an e-fit image.

Anyone who recognises the image, or the description above, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/025901/19.

