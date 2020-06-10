E-fit image released as police investigate indecent exposure incidents in Budleigh and Exmouth

The e-fit released by police of a man suspected of two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police Archant

An e-fit image of a suspect has been released in relation to two incidents of indecent exposure in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton.

According to police, a male cyclist exposed himself to a female pedestrian in Madeira Walk in Exmouth between 11am and noon on Sunday, May 31.

The following day a similar incident happened between 9am and 10am on the cycle path near Knowle.

An electronically generated image of the suspect has now been released by police.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as being white, in his early 20s, of muscular build, with brown hair which has a sweeping fringe, riding a grey or dark coloured mountain bike.” Officers want to hear from anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or have been in these area at the time of the incidents.

Anyone who has bike camera or mobile phone footage that could help them identify the suspect is asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or via email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/043554/20.